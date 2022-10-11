Miromanov (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Miromanov scored 40 points in 53 games with AHL Henderson but he tallied just one assist in 11 NHL appearances last season. The 25-year-old is recovering from offseason surgery and it's unclear when he's expected to return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Working back from surgery•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Signs two-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Drops to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Joins big club•