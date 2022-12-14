Miromanov contributed a goal and two assists in a 6-5 win against the Jets on Tuesday.

Miromanov's goal came at 11:30 of the first period, and was the first of his career. His two assists were recorded with the man advantage. Going into Tuesday's game, Miromanov had no points in five contests this season while averaging 16:39 of ice time. However, the 25-year-old logged 19:36, including 2:42 with the man advantage versus Winnipeg. If Vegas keeps using him like that, then Miromanov will be worth keeping an eye on.