Miromanov (lower body) said he doesn't expect to play in the AHL's All-Star Game on Feb. 5, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
This suggests Miromanov is more in the week-to-week range at this point rather than day-to-day. He'll probably be out for roughly another month barring a sudden positive change in his recovery.
