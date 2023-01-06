Miromanov (lower body) will miss Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Miromanov is set to miss his second straight game. He has two goals and six points in 14 contests this season. Kaedan Korczak is projected to remain in the lineup for a second consecutive contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Out Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Registers helper•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Pots power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Picks up another helper•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Nets first career goal•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Called up Wednesday•