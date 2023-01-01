Miromanov (lower body) will not be available Monday against Colorado.
Miromanov has six points in 14 games this season and they've all come over his last nine appearances. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old is expected to be out but the team recalled Kaedan Korczak from AHL Henderson on Sunday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Registers helper•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Pots power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Picks up another helper•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Nets first career goal•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Called up Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Sent to AHL•