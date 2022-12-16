Miromanov recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Miromanov set up a Phil Kessel insurance marker in the third period. The Golden Knights' defense has been hit hard by injuries on the right side, opening up a chance for Miromanov to earn top-four minutes and power-play time. He's picked up all four of his points this season in the last two games, and he's added 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in seven outings overall.