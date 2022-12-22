Miromanov scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Miromanov opened the scoring at 3:27 of the second period. All five of his points this season (two goals, three assists) have come in the last five games as he continues to see a top-four role with Shea Theodore (leg) out. Miromanov has added 16 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 10 appearances overall.