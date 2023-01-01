Miromanov produced an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Miromanov snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He's played in 14 straight games as the Golden Knights have dealt with absences to multiple defensemen. The 25-year-old is up to six points, a minus-6 rating, 22 shots on net and 13 blocked shots in those contests, and he should continue to stay in the lineup while Shea Theodore (leg) and Alec Martinez (undisclosed) are unavailable.