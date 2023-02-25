Miromanov (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Miromanov was on the injured reserve list, but he was presumably activated before being sent to the minors. The 25-year-old has two goals and six points in 14 games with Vegas this season. He also has six goals and 13 points in 17 contests with Henderson in 2022-23.
