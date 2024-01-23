Miromanov (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Henderson on a long-term conditioning assignment Tuesday.

Miromanov has yet to get into an NHL game this season due to his long-term injury, so a stint in the minors certainly makes sense in order to get the defenseman some minutes. Last season, the 26-year-old Russian saw action in 14 games in which he generated two goals and four assists, including three power-play assists. Once given the all-clear, Miromanov could challenge the likes of Zach Whitecloud or Kaedan Korczak for a spot in the lineup.