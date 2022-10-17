Miromanov (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Monday.
Miromanov began the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason surgery. He's now healthy enough to head to the minors and should get into game action soon. The 25-year-old scored 40 points in 53 AHL games last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Lands on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Working back from surgery•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Signs two-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Drops to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Demoted Wednesday•