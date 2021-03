Miromanov signed a one-year, entry-level deal with Vegas on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. The deal will begin with the 2021-22 campaign.

Miromanov is currently playing for HK Sochi of the KHL, where he's racked up 10 goals and 29 points in 58 games this season. He'll get an invite to next year's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Miromanov start the 2021-22 campaign in the minors.