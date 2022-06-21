Miromanov signed a two-year contract extension worth $1.525 million with the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Miromanov logged one assist in 11 NHL appearances for the Golden Knights last season. He also put up 40 points in 53 contests with AHL Henderson. He'll likely serve as extra defensive depth over the course of the contract, as Vegas has seven defensemen signed for 2022-23 and Nicolas Hague to sign as a restricted free agent this summer, leaving little room for Miromanov in the NHL when everyone's healthy.