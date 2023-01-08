Miromanov (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday against Los Angeles, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Miromanov missed Vegas' previous two contests because of the injury. He has two goals and six points in 14 contests this season. With Miromanov still unavailable, Kaedan Korczak is projected to play in his third straight game.
