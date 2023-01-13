Miromanov (lower body) won't return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Florida, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.
Miromanov is set to miss his fourth straight contest. He has two goals and six points in 14 games in 2022-23. With Miromanov unavailable, Kaedan Korczak is expected to play in his fourth consecutive game.
