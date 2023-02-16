Miromanov (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest against San Jose.
Miromanov hasn't played since Dec. 31 because of the injury. He has two goals and six points in 14 contests in 2022-23. When he does return, it might be as part of the third pairing.
