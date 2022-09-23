Miromanov (undisclosed) underwent surgery this offseason and is not available at the start of the Golden Knights' training camp, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Miromanov would have had a chance to compete for a roster spot, but this injury news likely means he'll begin the year with AHL Henderson. Miromanov was ruled out for all of training camp, and given the lack of information regarding his surgery, it's unclear when he'll be cleared to play again.