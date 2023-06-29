Edstrom was selected 32nd overall by the Cup-champion Golden Knights in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Edstrom is a solid, two-way center with size (6-foot-3) and skill whose stock rose quickly with the recent U18 Worlds. He was Sweden's top pivot and one of their top players in the tourney. Edstrom isn't flashy -- he simply does the right things the right way every time. And he's already seen time against men in the SHL. Edstrom uses his body well, wins puck battles, kills penalties and can pop in some goals. He has the potential to develop into an ideal No. 3 center on a winning squad and he could become a fantasy contributor in deep formats.