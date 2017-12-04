Golden Knights' David Perron: Able to take contact in practice
Perron (upper body) was on the ice for practice Monday morning, and he shed his no-contact jersey.
This is a significant milestone in Perron's recovery, as the Golden Knights determine whether he'll be fit to play in Tuesday's home clash with the Ducks. For now, Perron remains on injured reserve.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Takes shots in practice•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Moves to IR•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Held off charter to Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Remains day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Still day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Knocked out with upper-body injury Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...