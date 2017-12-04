Golden Knights' David Perron: Able to take contact in practice

Perron (upper body) was on the ice for practice Monday morning, and he shed his no-contact jersey.

This is a significant milestone in Perron's recovery, as the Golden Knights determine whether he'll be fit to play in Tuesday's home clash with the Ducks. For now, Perron remains on injured reserve.

