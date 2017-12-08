Golden Knights' David Perron: Activated off injured reserve
Perron (upper body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with Nashville.
Perron was described by coach Gerard Gallant as a game-time decision following the team's morning skate; however, removing a player from IR only to have them sitting in the press box doesn't make a lot of sense. As such, fantasy owners can be relatively confident that the winger will be available versus the Predators.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time call Friday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Set to sit Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Able to take contact in practice•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Takes shots in practice•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Moves to IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...