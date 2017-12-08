Golden Knights' David Perron: Activated off injured reserve

Perron (upper body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with Nashville.

Perron was described by coach Gerard Gallant as a game-time decision following the team's morning skate; however, removing a player from IR only to have them sitting in the press box doesn't make a lot of sense. As such, fantasy owners can be relatively confident that the winger will be available versus the Predators.

