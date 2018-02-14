Golden Knights' David Perron: Adds another multi-point game
Perron recorded his 14th multi-point game of the season Tuesday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over Chicago.
You won't find many fantasy forwards who are as reliable as Perron. The 29-year-old is having an exceptional debut season in Vegas and is a huge reason why the expansion franchise has been such a success. Perron has racked up five goals and 17 points in his last 13 games and is now sitting on 51 points in 50 games this season. He's sporting a very impressive 15.1 shooting percentage, so be sure to keep inserting the lethal sniper in your lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Stretches point streak to eight•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Buries overtime winner•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Close to point-per-game average with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Dazzles in win over Bolts•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Overtime hero Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Collects three assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...