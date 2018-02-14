Golden Knights' David Perron: Adds another multi-point game

Perron recorded his 14th multi-point game of the season Tuesday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over Chicago.

You won't find many fantasy forwards who are as reliable as Perron. The 29-year-old is having an exceptional debut season in Vegas and is a huge reason why the expansion franchise has been such a success. Perron has racked up five goals and 17 points in his last 13 games and is now sitting on 51 points in 50 games this season. He's sporting a very impressive 15.1 shooting percentage, so be sure to keep inserting the lethal sniper in your lineup.