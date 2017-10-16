Golden Knights' David Perron: Brings physicality Sunday

Perron didn't record a point, but dished out five hits, blocked a shot, and took a minor penalty in Sunday's 3-1 win against Boston.

In the absence of any offensive production, Perron used his body to make an impact on the game, which is an ability that coaches tend to value and appreciate. This may be part of the reason that the 2007 first-round pick's power play time on ice jumped from 2:01 on Friday to 4:11 on Sunday. If Perron continues to receive a healthy diet of ice time with the man advantage it could pay dividends for his fantasy owners.