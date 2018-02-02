Golden Knights' David Perron: Buries overtime winner
Perron scored the overtime winner and had an assist Thursday against the Jets.
With the victory, the Golden Knights set a record for most wins by an NHL team in its inaugural season (34). Perron has been a key contributor for Vegas all year long, but he's been red-hot of late, riding a seven-game point streak (four goals, six assists). The 29-year-old is a point-per-game player through the first 44 games and needs to be in your lineup every night.
