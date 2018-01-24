Golden Knights' David Perron: Close to point-per-game average with Vegas
Perron set up two goals in Tuesday's 6-3 home win over the Blue Jackets.
Perron was the secondary contributor on a James Neal goal in the second period before passing to Erik Haula for the empty-net dagger. A journeyman originally drafted by the Blues (first round, 26th overall) in 2007, Perron is bound to play in his 700th career game before his 30th birthday; he needs just seven more appearances to reach that milestone. It's been an unforgettable campaign for the Canadian winger, as he's managed 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) through 41 games for Vegas in its inaugural season.
