Golden Knights' David Perron: Collects three assists

Perron dished out three helpers on the power play in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.

The Golden Knights are rolling and Perron has been one of the catalysts. The first-line winger has one goal and 10 assists in his last eight games and is a point-per-game player this season through 27 contests. He's playing on the first power-play unit and producing offense consistently, so get him in your lineup.

