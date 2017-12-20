Golden Knights' David Perron: Collects three assists
Perron dished out three helpers on the power play in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.
The Golden Knights are rolling and Perron has been one of the catalysts. The first-line winger has one goal and 10 assists in his last eight games and is a point-per-game player this season through 27 contests. He's playing on the first power-play unit and producing offense consistently, so get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Multi-point effort Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time call Friday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Set to sit Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Able to take contact in practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...