Golden Knights' David Perron: Converts franchise's first penalty shot

Perron scored on a penalty shot while posting a minus-2 rating, three shots and four penalty minutes in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Perron was awarded a penalty shot after Henrik Lundqvist brilliantly foiled him twice on the preceding breakaway. The third time was the charm for Perron, as he got his fourth goal of the season on the first penalty shot attempt in the history of the Vegas franchise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories