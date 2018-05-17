Golden Knights' David Perron: Could return Friday

Per coach Gerard Gallant, there's a good chance Perron (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's Game 4 against the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Perron missed Games 2 and 3 due to an illness, but the Golden Knights weren't noticeably affected by his absence, as they were able to pick up back-to-back victories, taking a 2-1 series lead in the process. Either way, if Perron's feeling better Friday, Vegas will be happy to have him back, as he's been a reliable producer this postseason, notching seven helpers in nine contests.