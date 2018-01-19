Golden Knights' David Perron: Dazzles in win over Bolts
Perron potted his 10th goal of the season and had an assist in Thursday's win over the Lightning.
Perron's goal was a thing of beauty, as the second-liner winger alluded the stick of blueliner Anton Stralman with a slick toe drag and beat goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a great shot. Perron has now put up 36 points through 38 games and remains a very dependable fantasy winger who's worthy of a start whenever he's in action.
