Golden Knights' David Perron: Dishes two more assists
Perron collected a pair of assists Wednesday in a 4-2 win over Anaheim.
It took nearly 50 shots on opposing netminder John Gibson, but Perron ended up as one of four Golden Knights with a multi-point effort Wednesday (James Neal, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault were the others). With 19 points in 20 games, Perron is having the best season of his career, and as long as he can stay healthy -- which has been tough for him during his 10 years in the league -- he should be able to eclipse his personal best of 57 points set in 2013-14 with Edmonton.
