Golden Knights' David Perron: Earns helper Sunday
Perron tallied an assist in Sunday's decisive Game 6 victory.
Perron has yet to find the back of the net in his eight postseason outings, but has notched seven helpers. Considering the Quebec native has put just eight shots on goal, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise he is still trying to tickle the twine. If the veteran continue struggle, coach Gerard Gallant may have to consider sliding Alex Tuch into a top-six role in Perron's stead.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Posts two apples in victory•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Tallies power-play assist as Knights stay golden•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Two helpers as Vegas easily handles Sharks•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Sees normal workload in return•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Returning Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Joins pregame skate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...