Golden Knights' David Perron: Earns helper Sunday

Perron tallied an assist in Sunday's decisive Game 6 victory.

Perron has yet to find the back of the net in his eight postseason outings, but has notched seven helpers. Considering the Quebec native has put just eight shots on goal, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise he is still trying to tickle the twine. If the veteran continue struggle, coach Gerard Gallant may have to consider sliding Alex Tuch into a top-six role in Perron's stead.