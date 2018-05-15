Golden Knights' David Perron: Expected back for Game 3

Perron missed Monday's Game 2 against the Jets because he wasn't feeling well and he's expected to be "fine" for Game 3 according to coach Gerard Gallant, Jon Morosi of NHL Network reports.

Now we have an explanation for why Perron unexpectedly wasn't included in the lineup. The fact it seems like he was just sick makes it likely the 29-year-old will be no worse for the wear Wednesday. He has seven points in nine playoff games and has been getting time on the power play. Perron's return also will likely mean Tomas Nosek exiting from the lineup.