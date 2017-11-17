Golden Knights' David Perron: Extends point streak to six games
Perron extended his point streak to six games Thursday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over the Canucks.
Perron has been tearing it up recently and is now up to six goals and 17 points in 18 games. The top-six winger has been a great addition in Vegas and is also aiding fantasy goers with strong PIM and hit totals. It's unlikely he keeps up this point-per-game pace all season, but Perron is a dynamic goal-scorer who is consistent enough to warrant a look in almost all fantasy formats.
