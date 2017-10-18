Golden Knights' David Perron: Finds twine twice in victory
Perron scored a pair of goals, including the overtime game-winner, in a 5-4 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
Perron registered an assist in three straight games earlier this season, but Tuesday night he finally scored a couple of his own. Along with his five points this year, the 29-year-old has put 17 shots on net and picked up 10 hits. Perron is locked in to a top-six role and has an important spot on the power-play unit, so he should be a consistent contributor for most of the season.
