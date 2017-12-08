Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time call Friday
Coach Gerard Gallant indicated Friday that Perron (upper body) will be a game-time decision for the evening's contest against the Predators.
Perron was also considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the veteran winger could return to the ice Friday. If so, the team would need to activate him from injured reserve; a move that would likely come closer to the opening faceoff.
