Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time call Wednesday
Perron (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Jets, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Perron missed Monday's Game 2 due to an illness, but the Golden Knights weren't noticeably hampered by his absence, as they were ultimately able to pick up a 3-1 victory. Perron participated in line rushes during Wednesday's morning skate, which generally indicates a player is expected to be in the lineup, but his status for Game 3 may not be officially confirmed until Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups. If he's able to go, the veteran forward could be a sneaky value play in daily contests, as he's been a consistent source of offense this postseason, notching seven helpers in nine contests.
