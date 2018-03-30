Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time call
Perron (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's clash with St. Louis, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Perron is dealing with a mystery ailment, but could return to action Friday. Considering coach Gerard Gallant's refusal to discuss players who are out of the lineup, it's hard to know if the winger was simply a healthy scratch due to his 11-game goal drought or if he is actually dealing with an injury or illness. If Perron is given the green light, look for Ryan Carpenter or Tomas Mosek to get bumped from the lineup versus the Blues.
