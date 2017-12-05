Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time decision Tuesday
Perron's (upper body) status for Tuesday's clash with Anaheim will be made closer to puck drop.
The Golden Knights have a spot under the 23-man roster limit to activate Perron off injured reserve without needing to make a corresponding move, which could be an indication he is close to returning. If given the green light, the winger could get a look at a top-six role, potentially knocking Alex Tuch down to the third or fourth line. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old Perron had notched 11 points in nine games -- including a pair of power-play assists.
