Golden Knights' David Perron: Held off charter to Minnesota

Perron (upper body) will not travel to Minnesota for Thursday's game against the Wild.

The Golden Knights were shut out by the Stars on Tuesday and can ill-afford to be without Perron for a third straight game, but that's how the cookie will crumble for the man with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) through 21 games. He's day-to-day for now.

