Golden Knights' David Perron: Joins pregame skate

Perron (undisclosed) took part in his team's pregame skate on Sunday ahead of Game 3, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Perron was out for the first two games against Los Angeles, though the Golden Knights have a 2-0 series lead nonetheless. The 29-year-old missed the last eight games of the regular season as well. He scored 16 goals and 66 points in the regular season, so if he plays in Game 3 it will be a a welcomed spark to the Vegas offense.