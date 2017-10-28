Golden Knights' David Perron: Joins scoring barrage

Perron collected a goal and an assist Friday, contributing to a 7-0 dismantling of the Avalanche at home.

The savvy veteran was one of 11 skaters to record at least one point for Vegas, helping the flashy new club advance to an incredible 8-1-0 record on the young season. It may still be too early to tell if this expansion team is for real, but the numbers don't lie -- Perron has a serviceable three goals, four helpers and plus-3 rating through nine games and he'll be a solid No. 2 or 3 fantasy forward so long as he stays healthy; that's been a problem in the past.