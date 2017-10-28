Golden Knights' David Perron: Joins scoring barrage
Perron collected a goal and an assist Friday, contributing to a 7-0 dismantling of the Avalanche at home.
The savvy veteran was one of 11 skaters to record at least one point for Vegas, helping the flashy new club advance to an incredible 8-1-0 record on the young season. It may still be too early to tell if this expansion team is for real, but the numbers don't lie -- Perron has a serviceable three goals, four helpers and plus-3 rating through nine games and he'll be a solid No. 2 or 3 fantasy forward so long as he stays healthy; that's been a problem in the past.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Finds twine twice in victory•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Brings physicality Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Heading to desert•
-
Blues' David Perron: Might be heading to desert•
-
Blues' David Perron: Running hot toward season's end•
-
Blues' David Perron: Rare multi-point home game in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...