Golden Knights' David Perron: Knocked out with upper-body injury Friday

Perron sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Sharks.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant is calling the veteran scoring winger day-to-day with his injury. Perron, who was limited to 9:58 of ice time, skated head first into Timo Meier, who seemingly had enough time to avoid delivering the high hit. This is certainly a situation worth monitoring, as Perron has a history with concussions, but he's managed to play in all 21 games, adding six goals to complement a team-high 13 assists on the year.