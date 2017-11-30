Golden Knights' David Perron: Moves to IR

Perron (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Perron's missed the past two games, with the Golden Knights struggling in the consistency department without him. Sure, it's a small sample, but Vegas dominated the Coyotes 4-2 on the road last Saturday, only to get shut out by the Stars at home Tuesday. Fantasy owners depending on Perron have little choice but to wait out his injury; he's certainly not worth dropping as the owner of 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 21 games.