Golden Knights' David Perron: Moves to IR
Perron (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Perron's missed the past two games, with the Golden Knights struggling in the consistency department without him. Sure, it's a small sample, but Vegas dominated the Coyotes 4-2 on the road last Saturday, only to get shut out by the Stars at home Tuesday. Fantasy owners depending on Perron have little choice but to wait out his injury; he's certainly not worth dropping as the owner of 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 21 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Held off charter to Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Remains day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Still day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Knocked out with upper-body injury Friday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Dishes two more assists•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...