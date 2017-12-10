Golden Knights' David Perron: Multi-point effort Saturday

Perron scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Stars.

Perron has been a steady contributor all season and is now up to seven goals and 22 points in 23 games. The 29-year-old is currently playing on the first line and top power-play unit, but his goal Saturday was actually just his first tally with the man advantage this season. Perron's consistent offensive production and lethal shooting ability make him a great fantasy winger in most formats.