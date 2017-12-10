Golden Knights' David Perron: Multi-point effort Saturday
Perron scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Stars.
Perron has been a steady contributor all season and is now up to seven goals and 22 points in 23 games. The 29-year-old is currently playing on the first line and top power-play unit, but his goal Saturday was actually just his first tally with the man advantage this season. Perron's consistent offensive production and lethal shooting ability make him a great fantasy winger in most formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time call Friday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Set to sit Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Able to take contact in practice•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Takes shots in practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...