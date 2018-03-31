Golden Knights' David Perron: Not playing Friday

Perron (undisclosed) will not play against the Blues on Friday, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Perron reportedly missed pregame warmups as the clear indication that he'll sit this one out. The expansion club has defied the odds by already clinching a playoff spot, so it wouldn't surprise us if the team is simply resting the veteran forward who ranks third on the team offensively with 16 goals and a whopping 50 assists through 70 games.