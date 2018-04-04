Golden Knights' David Perron: Not traveling with team

Perron (undisclosed) is a doubt for the final two games of the regular season, as he hasn't traveled to Canada with his teammates, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Despite this update, there is very little known regarding the nature of Perron's injury or his chances to return in time for the postseason. The 2017-18 regular season campaign was arguably Perron's best in his 11-year career, recording new highs with 50 assists and 66 points in just 70 games. Vegas should provide further information on Perron in the near future, but he can be left out of fantasy lineups at least until that point.