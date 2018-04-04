Golden Knights' David Perron: Not traveling with team
Perron (undisclosed) is a doubt for the final two games of the regular season, as he hasn't traveled to Canada with his teammates, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Despite this update, there is very little known regarding the nature of Perron's injury or his chances to return in time for the postseason. The 2017-18 regular season campaign was arguably Perron's best in his 11-year career, recording new highs with 50 assists and 66 points in just 70 games. Vegas should provide further information on Perron in the near future, but he can be left out of fantasy lineups at least until that point.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Will miss fourth straight game•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Not playing Friday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Out of commission Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Sets up both of team's goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...