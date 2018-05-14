Golden Knights' David Perron: Out for Monday's Game 2
Perron did not take the ice for warmups before Monday's Game 2 against the Jets.
When the playoffs began, Perron was injured, and he missed the first two games of the first round for Vegas. Since then, he's played in nine games and picked up seven assists, but for unknown reasons he is out for Game 2. He did collide with teammate James Neal in Game 1, but the exact reason for Perron's absence is unknown at this moment. Tomas Nosek is in the lineup to replace him.
