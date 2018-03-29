Golden Knights' David Perron: Out of commission Wednesday
Perron is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The reason behind Perron's absence from the lineup has yet to be disclosed by the team, but it's a major omission for Vegas as it continues to fend off opposing clubs -- namely the Sharks -- in an attempt keep the top spot in the Pacific division. Perron's issue could very well be minor or nothing at all with the Golden Knights already having secured a playoff spot, but his next opportunity to play arrives Friday against the Blues. Oscar Lindberg will replace him in Wednesday's lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Sets up both of team's goals•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Tacks on two more points•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Ties career-best with two points•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Two helpers in Wednesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Adds another multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Stretches point streak to eight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...