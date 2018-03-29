Golden Knights' David Perron: Out of commission Wednesday

Perron is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The reason behind Perron's absence from the lineup has yet to be disclosed by the team, but it's a major omission for Vegas as it continues to fend off opposing clubs -- namely the Sharks -- in an attempt keep the top spot in the Pacific division. Perron's issue could very well be minor or nothing at all with the Golden Knights already having secured a playoff spot, but his next opportunity to play arrives Friday against the Blues. Oscar Lindberg will replace him in Wednesday's lineup.