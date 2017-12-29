Golden Knights' David Perron: Overtime hero Thursday

Perron was the overtime hero Thursday against the Kings.

Perron has scored in consecutive outings and continues to be a lethal scoring threat. The top-line winger has racked up 29 points in 30 games and delivered in the clutch with two overtime winners. The Golden Knights have won six straight games and Perron has been a consistent offensive threat at even strength and on the power play. You won't find many fantasy wingers who are more reliable than Perron.