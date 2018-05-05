Golden Knights' David Perron: Posts two apples in victory

Perron's pair of assists proved just enough for his side to hold on for a 5-3 win in Game 5 against San Jose on Friday.

Perron has five assists in this playoff series and has carved out a consistent spot within the Vegas attack. Perron hadn't shown anything in the playoffs in past seasons, but he's jumped on his opportunity the same way his first-year team has. In this series especially, he's a valuable piece for your team to have.