Golden Knights' David Perron: Prefers to stay in Vegas

Perron has expressed his desire to stick with the Golden Knights despite in-season contract negotiations falling through, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The 11-year veteran amassed a career-high 50 assists and 66 total points in 70 games with the expansion club, though his production tapered off in the postseason (nine points over 16 contests), and he even watched from the press box a couple of times. Perron and five other Vegas players will officially become unrestricted free agents on the first day of July.